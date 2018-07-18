'Masked male' was bathroom-invading raccoon

July 18 (UPI) -- A California sheriff's office said a "masked male" found rummaging in a resident's bathroom was not arrested -- because he was a raccoon.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office posted a photo to Facebook showing the raccoon perched atop a resident's toilet.

The sheriff's office joked the trash panda was a "masked male."

"Through great negotiation skills, Deputy Eick was able to convince the little guy to not resist and politely leave," the sheriff's office said. "He was ultimately escorted out of the house unharmed and pinky swore he would not return."