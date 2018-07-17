Home / Odd News

Walmart closed for hours due to trespassing raccoon

July 17, 2018
July 17 (UPI) -- A Walmart store in Tennessee was closed for about six hours when a raccoon wandered into the store and evaded capture.

Customers lined up outside the locked store Monday morning in Covington said they were told by employees that the store would remain closed until the raccoon was ejected.

Walmart officials said a wildlife removal service was summoned to the store and spent hours searching for the wild trash panda.

The raccoon was ejected and the store was reopened about noon Monday. A company representative said no employees were injured by the animal.

