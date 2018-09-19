Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Alabama responded to a home where they made an unusual catch -- a large exotic lizard.

Mobile County Animal Control said officers were summoned to a West Mobile home where a resident reported spotting a large reptile wandering through his yard.

The officers arrived to find a large lizard they were able to identify as a tegu, a species native to South America.

A Mobile County Animal Control spokeswoman said calls for such animals are rare in the county.

The tegu was taken to the Mobile County Animal Shelter, where officials were able to locate the exotic pet's owner. Officials said the lizard and owner will be reunited Wednesday.