Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Authorities in New York state said they arrested a man who had bearded dragons, Gila monsters, caimans and an alligator in his car.

The Nassau County Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Nassau County District Attorney's Office and the New York State Environmental Conservation State Police were investigating pet store owner Doug Dellacave on allegations he was dealing in illegal reptiles.

Investigators spotted Anthony Cammarata, 27, Dellacave's business partner, driving a black car in the driveway of Dellacave's home and a search determined Cammarata had five bearded dragons and three venomous Gila monsters in the passenger area of the vehicle.

An alligator and two caimans were found in the vehicle's trunk.

Court documents state Cammarata was also in possession of a loaded handgun, a high-capacity magazine and drugs.

Cammarata was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, two counts of unlawful possession of large capacity ammunition feeding device, protection of the public from attack by wild animals and reptiles, five counts of possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and four counts of possession of dangerous animals.

The animals were taken into the care of the NCSPCA.