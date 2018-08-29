Invasive lizard sets up camp in Florida family's yard

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A Florida family have enlisted the help of a professional trapper to evict an unwelcome guest -- a huge, invasive lizard living in their back yard.

Maria and Zachary Lieberman shared video of the big lizard, believed to be an Asian or Nile water monitor, peering in through the sliding glass door at their Davie home.

The couple said they are worried about the safety of their small children, ages 2 and 4.

"He followed me right up to the front of my house," Zachary Lieberman told WVSN-TV. "God forbid, the speed that he has, to get to a small child would be pretty quick. I don't want anything to happen to my kids or any of the kids in the neighborhood."

The couple contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and enlisted the help of trapper Mike Kimmel of the Martin County Trap and Wildlife Rescue.

"It's an invasive species, and it shouldn't be here," Kimmel told WTVJ-TV. "It's dangerous to our native wildlife and it's dangerous to our ecosystem."

Kimmel said he wants to capture the big lizard alive.

"I'm hoping to capture him, be able to re-home him, find a good home for him or possibly the University of Florida may be interested in him for research," Kimmel said.