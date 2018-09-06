Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A firm in Mexico posted a job opening for a "pro-vacationist" to spend a year staying at luxury resorts and sharing the experience on social media.

Grupo Vidanta, which operates several resorts in Mexico, said on its website that it is seeking a social media savvy "ambassador" to spend a year staying for free at resorts in Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Penasco and Puerto Vallarta.

The job pays $120,000 for one year, as well as travel expenses and meal credits at resort restaurants.

The firm said the "pro-vacationist" will be subject to experiences including learning to salsa dance, "ushering baby turtles into the ocean," swimming with whale sharks, "determining how many hours of poolside lounging is too many" and "having a pair of sunglasses for EVERY OCCASION."

Interested applicants are instructed to fill out a form on Grupo Vidanta's website by Oct. 21, with the winning applicant to be selected Nov. 1.

"Applicants are strongly encouraged to submit a video along with their resume to tell us why they're the perfect fit for this opportunity while showcasing their personality," the website states.