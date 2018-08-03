Reynolds Wrap is seeking a "Chief Grilling Officer" to travel, eat barbecue and chronicle the experience online. Photo courtesy of Reynolds Wrap

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Reynolds Wrap announced it is seeking a "Chief Grilling Officer" to be paid $10,000 to travel and eat barbecue.

The company said the CGO would be sent to "some of the top barbecue cities in the country" to sample grilled meats and learn about grilling culture and barbecuing techniques.

The person would be required to "share tips, techniques and pictures of your travels on the Reynolds Kitchens website and social channels."

The job lasts two weeks and pays $10,000, in addition to pre-paid travel and lodging for the CGO and a guest.

Candidates are being asked to describe in 100 words why they would be a prime candidate for the job, as well as a photo of their favorite grilling recipe.