Harley-Davidson seeks interns to ride motorcycles, use social media

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 23, 2018 at 12:04 PM
April 23 (UPI) -- Harley-Davidson is seeking paid interns willing to spend their summers riding around on motorcycles and chronicling the experience on social media.

The motorcycle manufacturer announced the "Find Your Freedom" internships, a 12-week program for full-time interns to learn how to ride motorcycles and be "brand enthusiasts" on social media.

"We'll teach you to ride, give you a bike and pay you to discover motorcycle culture while you find your freedom on the open road," the company said in the job posting. "And at the end of it all, you'll get to keep a bike. Yep, you read that right. It's yours."

The company said the internship is ideal for "junior and senior level college students (or equivalent) or recent graduates looking to pursue a career in social media."

Applications are being accepted through May 11. The posting said applicants can "make a video, write an essay, create a photo collage, whatever you want."

Sales for the motorcycle maker have been down. The company announced in January that it would close it's Kansas City plant.

