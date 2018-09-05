Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A Michigan couple rescued a fawn that gotten its leg tangled in a wire fence on their property and the good deed was caught on video.

Mark and Carol Sharp said they found the baby deer with its leg caught in a fence on their property in Colon, south of Kalamazoo.

The couple shared video of Mark Sharp using a pair of pliers to cut through the metal wire and free the fawn's leg.

The footage shows the fawn rest for a moment before taking off running into the woods.

An Oregon animal welfare officer helped a young deer with a similar predicament late last week when he found a fawn that had gotten stuck while trying to jump over a wooden picket fence. In that incident, the officer needed only to give the baby deer a boost so it could make it to the other side and run off to find its mother.