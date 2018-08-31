Aug. 31 (UPI) -- An animal welfare officer in Oregon came to a rescue of a deer stuck on a picket fence and the rescue was recorded by a body camera.

Eugene Animal Services shared video recorded by Animal Welfare Officer McLaughlin's body camera when she responded to a home in Eugene where a fawn was reported stuck in a fence.

The video shows McLaughlin helping the deer, which she dubbed Bambi, get free from the wooden slats.

The deer did not appear to be injured and was able to run off after a short rest.