Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Witnesses at New York's Coney Island boardwalk said they were shocked to encounter a highly unusual tourist -- a deer that apparently swam to Brooklyn.

Coney Island swimmers were the first to spot the deer on Thursday as it swam up to the beach and climbed out onto dry land to wander the boardwalk.

Witnesses said the deer may have swam all the way from Staten Island.

"So crazy," Jessica Rose, who works in the Lola Star Coney Island Shop, told News 12 Brooklyn. "I mean, apparently deer want to come to Coney Island, and they love it like everyone else."

Authorities said the deer is the mother of an injured fawn that was taken for veterinary care.

A trio of deer captured the city's attention in December 2016 when they swam to Manhattan and spent more than a week wandering the island.