July 25 (UPI) -- A Missouri couple captured video of their encounter with an albino fawn that fearlessly walked right up to them.

Chris and Melissa Dellinger shared video of the unusual deer they spotted this week in the Lake Wappapello area.

The video shows the friendly fawn walk right up to the couple.

The Dellingers said the fawn is likely the same animal that was recently spotted in a nearby resident's back yard.