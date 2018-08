Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Police in Spain announced the seizure of 147 pounds of cocaine smuggled from Costa Rica in hollowed-out pineapples.

The National Police said the pineapples had been shipped from Costa Rica via the Portugese port of Setubal and ended up in Madrid, where the drugs were discovered at the MercaMadrid market.

Police shared video showing how the drugs were concealed inside the hollowed-out pineapples.

Investigators said they arrested seven suspects in connection with the seizure.