Police find 260 pounds of pot hidden in truck load of lettuce

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in Indiana said they arrested two men when a commercial vehicle inspection of a truck loaded with lettuce uncovered 260 pounds of marijuana.

Indiana State Police said an officer stopped a tractor-trailer on eastbound Interstate 70 in Putnam County at about 7:32 a.m. Wednesday for a routine commercial vehicle inspection.

The occupants of the truck, Florida residents Jorge Blanco-Diaz, 33, and Adan Labanino Delacruz, 40, told the officer the truck was hauling a load of fresh lettuce.

"A search of the trailer yielded 260 pounds of hydroponic marijuana concealed within the legitimate load of fresh lettuce," police said.

Investigators said the truck had been headed from Colorado to Florida.

Both men were arrested on felony charges of dealing marijuana.