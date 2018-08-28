Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A big cat caught on a Pennsylvania family's security camera has neighbors speculating there could be a mountain lion in the state.

Nick Dodge shared images from the surveillance cameras outside of his family's Clarks Summit home that shows what appears to be a very large feline lurking just outside a fence.

Dodge said the cat was recorded late Saturday afternoon.

"When I first saw it, I was like, 'Wait, is that a mountain lion? No, they don't live around here.' Then I saw and was like, 'It could be a bobcat, possibly mountain lion,'" Dodge told WNEP-TV.

Pennsylvania Game Commission officials said there hasn't been a confirmed mountain lion sighting in the state since the late 1800s.

The animal could be a large bobcat, but officials said it would be unusual for the animal to be out during the day.

"It's probably a bobcat, but looks like a mountain lion, who knows, could be a mutant," Dodge said.