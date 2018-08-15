Wildlife officials in Colorado are searching for mountain lions in the Boulder area after one of the animals broke into a home and killed a family's cat. Photo courtesy of the Boulder Police Department

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado are warning residents to be aware of mountain lions after one of the big cats broke into a home.

The Boulder Police Department said a mountain lion broke through a screen door and killed a family's cat last week.

"Please keep ground level doors and windows closed and locked at night and when you are not home," the department tweeted.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said other cougar sightings in the area have led officials to believe there are at least two of the animals in the area.

"Even before the one in the house we've been having some lion activity all over town," Kristen Cannon, a wildlife manager for Colorado Parks & Wildlife, told Colorado Daily. "Based on the reports, it is probably two different lions."

Cannon said officials are trying to trap the cougars.

"The lion in the house is pretty unusual and pretty concerning," she said. "But in general we try not to let lions spend a lot of time in town. Whether we relocate it or put it down depends on where it is and if we expect it is the same lion."