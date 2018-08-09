Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A California resident's home security cameras alerted him to the presence of an unusual late-night visitor -- a mountain lion at the door.

Xiaochao Yang said he was asleep Wednesday morning at his Sam Mateo home when his motion-triggered security cameras sent an alert to his phone.

The culprit turned out to be a large mountain lion, estimated to be about 45 pounds, wandering around Yang's back yard and his front door.

"The video captured in the back yard first, then it went to the front," Yang told KGO-TV.

Yang said it was the first time his cameras have recorded a cougar.

"For me, it's the first time in my life. I saw a mountain lion in the zoo, but not in your backyard," he said.

Yang reported the big cat to police and officers later searched the area, but could not locate the mountain lion.

Police said it was the third mountain lion sighting in San Mateo in recent weeks.

"We're getting a couple more sightings," San Mateo Police Sgt. Amanda Von Glahn said. "I can't tell you why, but it's a good thing our community members are keeping us informed."