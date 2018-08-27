Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Russian officials said rangers are on the lookout for a bear seen in a viral video with a water canister stuck over its head.

The video, believed to have been filmed in the Yakutia region of the Sakha Republic, shows two men attempting unsuccessfully to remove the canister stuck over the wild bear's head.

The local Ministry of Ecology said rangers are searching for the bear to attempt to remove the canister before the animal suffers serious consequences from not being able to eat or drink.

Officials said the canister likely ended up wedged on the bear's head while it was foraging for food in a trash dump.