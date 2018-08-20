Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A Taiwan cafe's desserts are going viral thanks to the eatery's signature ice cream dish -- in the hyper-realistic shape of a small puppies.

The J. C. Co Art Kitchen in Kaoshiung is drawing in customers by serving up gelato in the shape of labrador, pug and shar pei puppies.

The gelato is available in chocolate, peanut and milk tea flavors.

The detailed canine confections are so life-like some customers said they couldn't bear to eat them.

The cafe said it takes about five hours to create 100 servings of the ice cream dishes.