Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Security cameras at a Connecticut liquor store captured the moment a bear walked in through the front door.

The footage recorded by cameras Monday at Crazy Bruce's Discount Liquors in Bristol shows the bear walk into the vestibule through the front door, leading a quick-thinking employee to lock the inside door.

Employee Daniel Thibodeau said he initially thought the bear was a large dog until it walked through the door and he got a better look.

The video shows Assistant Manager Dan Niedzwiecki quickly usher in a customer who obliviously walked into the foyer with the bear.

"A guy came in after the fact in the bear was out there and he got in OK. So yes we are very grateful no one was hurt," Niedzwiecki told WTIC-TV.

The bear wandered off on its own before authorities arrived. Store employees said they notified the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.