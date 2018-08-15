Sergeant shoots out car window to free trapped bear

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A Colorado sheriff's office shared video of a sergeant using a bean bag round to break a car window and free a trapped bear.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the bear opened an unlocked car door outside of a home and ended up locking itself inside.

The post included video of a sergeant using a bean bag round to shoot out a window so the bear could escape the car.

"It was much safer for the [sergeant] and the bear to access the vehicle this way," the post said.