Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A home remodeling company in Wisconsin set a Guinness World Record by putting 1,651 painted windows on display at the same time.

Tundraland Home Improvements said a Guinness adjudicator was present Tuesday night to confirm that the 1,651 painted windows displayed at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center for the Windows for a Cause event exceeded the goal of 1,500 set by the record-keeping organization.

The company said hundreds of volunteers helped paint the windows during the weekend.

"Thank you to the community for an unbelievable show of support!" said Brian Gottlieb, president and owner of Tundraland. "We had 2-year-old kids painting, we had grandparents painting! It was great to see the community come out to help make setting a Guinness World Records title a reality."

Funds raised by auctioning the windows will be donated to Make-A-Wish Wisconsin recipients, the company said.