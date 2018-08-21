Water skiing team breaks human pyramid record

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin water skiing team borrowed members from two other teams to form an 80-person human pyramid on the water.

The Rock Aqua Jays said team members, along with members of the Aquanuts and Webfooters water skiing teams, formed an 80-person human pyramid on the water in Janesville and the group held together for a distance of 1,148 feet, beating the 656-foot distance required by Guinness World Records.

The team said they took an initial run with 70 people, beating the previous Guinness record of 64 people, before beating their own record with 10 more people.

Rock Aqua Jays spokesman Kevin Ostermeier said documentation from the event has been submitted to Guinness and the team expects their record to certified in about two weeks.