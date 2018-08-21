Woman rescues baby kangaroo from dead mother's pouch

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- An Australian woman saved the life of a kangaroo found still alive in its dead mother's pouch at the side of a road.

Lauren Wagner said she and friend Sarah Wragge were driving from McLaren Vale, South Australia, to Adelaide when they spotted the mother kangaroo that had apparently been killed in a collision with a car.

The women noticed the animal appeared to be moving so they took a closer look and discovered a joey still alive inside the marsupial's pouch.

The video, recorded by Wragge, shows Wagner carefully removing the joey from the pouch.

The women said they turned the joey over to a wildlife expert to be hand-raised.