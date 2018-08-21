Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Police said workers at a British zoo discovered Tuesday morning that a wallaby had somehow escaped from the facility.

Filey Police said the wallaby at Filey Bird Garden and Animal Park in Filey, North Yorkshire, England, escaped sometime Monday night or earlier Tuesday morning.

Police said the marsupial, a smaller cousin of the kangaroo, is about 2 feet tall and has brown and gray coloring.

The escape comes less than a week after another wallaby escaped from the Wild Zoological Park in Bobbington, England.