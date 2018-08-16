Wallaby on the loose after escape from British zoo

A wallaby like this one is on the loose in Britain after escaping from its enclosure at a zoo. Photo by sandid/Pixabay

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in Britain are searching for a kangaroo that escaped from a zoo when it was chased by some children.

The 3-year-old wallaby, a smaller cousin of the kangaroo, escaped from the Wild Zoological Park in Bobbington, England, and was last spotted Wednesday night near a Sainsbury's store in Wombourne.

Zoo director Zachary Hollinshead said the wallaby, named Holly, flew the coop on Tuesday after being chased by some rule-breaking children.

"We've got a walk-through enclosure and there's a marked pathway and kids have gone off the pathway and chased the wallabies," Hollinshead told the Express & Star newspaper. "They got spooked and bashed a hole in the fence."

Police were summoned to the Sainsbury's store Wednesday night.

"Currently on Bridgnorth Road nr Sainsburys conducting an area check with @KinverPolice following a call reporting a kangaroo in the road," Wombourne police tweeted.