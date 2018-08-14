Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A resident in the Australian capital captured video of a mob of kangaroos stampeding through the city streets in an apparent search for food.

The video, filmed Tuesday through the window of a home in Canberra, shows more than a dozen kangaroos hopping through a city street.

A large bull kangaroo brings up the rear of the mob.

"Due to the current drought and weather conditions, the local kangaroo population are coming into town to find food and water," the filmer wrote. "This mob has traveled a reasonable distance to end up where the video took place."