'Batman' driving Batmobile pulled over on Ontario road

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A driver on an Ontario road captured video of the moment a man in a full Batman costume was pulled over in his "Batmobile."

The video shows the Batmobile, a replica of the car featured in the 1990s Batman films, being pulled over on a Caledon road.

The driver, known locally as the Brampton Batman, is seen standing next to the car and talking to a police officer.

"Batman's going to be a little late folks," the filmer wrote. "Got to love how he cape sweeps the ground, upon exiting the Batmobile. Committed to the character, he loves it!"

The filmer said it didn't appear that Batman was in any serious trouble with the law.

"I pulled over up ahead and waited and they didn't come so I think she was just telling him to get back in the car. He's lucky. She was behind him for a minute with the lights on trying to pull him over. I don't know if he didn't see her or what. Never get out of your vehicle and approach an officer," the filmer wrote.