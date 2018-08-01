Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Marc Maron is being eyed to appear in DC's upcoming Joker origin film starring Joaquin Phoenix as the iconic Batman villain.

Maron is in talks to join the project from director Todd Phillips (The Hangover, War Dogs) who co-wrote the film with Scott Silver.

The comedian, known for his role as Sam Sylvia on Netflix's Glow and for hosting podcast WTF With Marc Maron, would be joining a cast which also includes Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy.

Maron is being considered to play an agent of De Niro's talk show in the film, helping to book Phoenix onto the program before he has become The Joker, Variety reported.

Joker, described as being a gritty character study with a dark tone, is set to arrive in theaters on Oct. 4, 2019.

The film will take place outside of DC's extended film universe and would help launch a new DC Comics banner at Warner Bros. that will allow the studio to tell unique comic book stories using different actors in the the title roles.

The Joker was last portrayed by Jared Leto in Suicide Squad who is expected to reprise the role in a standalone film that Leto is executive producing.