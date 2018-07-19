'Titans': Robin strikes out on his own, meets Raven in first trailer

July 19 (UPI) -- Robin leaves behind his past as Batman's ally and begins fighting crime his way in the first trailer for DC 's upcoming live action television series, Titans.

The clip, released Thursday at the start of San Diego Comic-Con, features Robin (Brenton Thwaites) showing off a darker side of his personality as he brutally assaults a group of criminals using a gun, something that Batman wouldn't stand for.

The trailer also introduces powerful psychic Raven (Teagan Croft) who meets with Robin, looking for help as she can't control her powers.

Other DC Comics characters such as Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) and Starfire (Anna Diop) also make appearances in this dark and gritty take on Teen Titans.

Titans will appear exclusively on DC's upcoming streaming service DC Universe that is slated to launch in the fall. The service will feature a library of old and original DC content such as new live-action programs Doom Patrol and Swamp Thing along with animated content such as the highly-anticipated third season of Young Justice and a series based around Harley Quinn.

Other content will include a number of DC animated films, all four live-action Christopher Reeve Superman movies, Batman: The Animated Series and access to a collection of digital comic books, among other items.

DC Universe subscriptions will be available for $7.99 a month or for $74.99 a year.