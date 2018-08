Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A group of boaters in Zimbabwe captured video of a crocodile attacking their unoccupied boat while it was tied up next to the shore.

The video shows the crocodile biting the back of the empty motorboat while it was unoccupied in Kariba.

The boat's owners shout at the crocodile as it starts to break off the boat's awning.

Two members of the group run to the shoreline and throw sticks and other objects at the croc until it releases its grip and leaves the area.