Big crocodile blocks dirt road in Australia

By Ben Hooper   |  July 16, 2018 at 2:10 PM
July 16 (UPI) -- A pair of men returning from a job site an Australia's Northern Territory captured video of an unusual road block -- a large crocodile.

The video shows the men driving on an unpaved road and encountering a crocodile lounging in a mid-road puddle.

The crod moves forward as the vehicle approaches, but comes to a stop for a few moments in the middle of the road as the men honk the horn and shout at it to move.

"My apprentice and I were returning from a work trip up to Cobourg peninsula late at night, when we came across this crocodile lying across the road at Murganella crossing," the filmer wrote. "I'm pretty sure he was as surprised to see us as we were of him, and after a few toots of the horn and some choice words he finally let us past."

