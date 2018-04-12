Home / Odd News

Crocodile found wandering in Florida neighborhood

By Ben Hooper  |  April 12, 2018 at 8:58 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 12 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's department shared photos of a wayward crocodile found wandering through a neighborhood in the Florida Keys.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office posted photos to Facebook showing the crocodile in the area of Largo and Vaca roads in Key Largo about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was notified, but the croc was gone by the time officers arrived.

The FWC said crocodile population numbers in the area, which is near Lake Surprise and the Crocodile Lake National Wildlife Refuge, are on the rise.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Dog rescued from subway tracks in New York Dog rescued from subway tracks in New York
Escaped tortoise traveled a five-minute walk in three days Escaped tortoise traveled a five-minute walk in three days
Dream inspires woman to buy winning lottery ticket Dream inspires woman to buy winning lottery ticket
Coyote confronts rattlesnake in middle of Arizona road Coyote confronts rattlesnake in middle of Arizona road
Fisherman's 877-pound bluefin tuna a North Carolina state record Fisherman's 877-pound bluefin tuna a North Carolina state record