Crocodile found wandering in Florida neighborhood

April 12 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's department shared photos of a wayward crocodile found wandering through a neighborhood in the Florida Keys.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office posted photos to Facebook showing the crocodile in the area of Largo and Vaca roads in Key Largo about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was notified, but the croc was gone by the time officers arrived.

The FWC said crocodile population numbers in the area, which is near Lake Surprise and the Crocodile Lake National Wildlife Refuge, are on the rise.