Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Connecticut said they executed an unusual rescue when a 2-year-old boy got his arm stuck in a Thomas the Tank Engine toy.

The Danbury Fire Department said firefighters and EMS crews were called to a Danbury home on Wednesday on a report of a toddler with his arm stuck in the smokestack of a large Thomas the Tank Engine toy.

The department said the "tot in toy" call became further complicated when firefighters attempting to dismantle Thomas discovered the smokestack was a launcher for toy balls.

They said it took about 20 minutes to free the child's arm, which was not injured. Firefighters said the boy's arm had become stuck inside the toy because of a bracelet he was wearing on his wrist.