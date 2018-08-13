Florida firefighters rescue kitten with head stuck in generator

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida rescued a kitten with its head stuck in a generator behind a local grocery store on Sunday.

The City of New Smyrna Beach Fire Department shared photos of the distressed kitten with its head sticking out of a small hole in the green generator.

Crews from Engine 52 arrived at the scene and used lubricant to gently pull the curious kitten's head out of the hole.

Two firefighters posed with the visibly relieved and exhausted cat as they gently carried it to safety and confirmed it wasn't injured.

Firefighters reunited the kitten with its family and a cat rescue organization later arrived to pick up the family in order to find them a new home.