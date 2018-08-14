Baby rattlesnake ejected from New Mexico fire station

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A New Mexico fire department shared a photo snapped by firefighters who discovered a baby rattlesnake slithering at the station.

The Sunland Park Fire Department posted a photo to Facebook showing the rattlesnake discovered inside the fire station Monday morning.

"With the current warm weather we have been having, rattlesnakes are known to find cooler locations," the department said.

The post said baby rattlesnakes can be even more dangerous than adults because they can't control how much venom they inject into bite victims.

"This one found it's way into the fire station bay this morning and was promptly returned to the desert," the Facebook post said.