Firefighters attempt to rescue 'potty-mouthed' parrot

Firefighters in London responded to a neighborhood where a "potty-mouthed" parrot named Jessie had fled from her owner and perched on a neighbor's roof for three days. Photo courtesy of Paul Wood/London Fire Brigade

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Firefighters in London responded to a neighborhood where a "potty-mouthed" parrot had flown onto a neighbor's roof.

The London Fire Brigade said a crew responded to a Edmonton neighborhood where a Macaw parrot named Jessie was reported to have flown the coop and spent three days on a neighbor's roof, despite rescue attempts from the bird's owner and the RSPCA.

The brigade said Jessie's owner was worried the bird might be injured.

"Our crew manager was the willing volunteer who went up the ladder to try and bring Jessie down. We were told that to bond with the parrot, you have to tell her 'I love you,' which is exactly what the crew manager did," firefighter Chris Swallow said.

"While Jessie responded 'I love you' back, we then discovered that she had a bit of a foul mouth and kept swearing, much to our amusement. Jessie also speaks Turkish and Greek, so we tried telling her to 'come' in both those languages too," Swallow said.

Firefighters soon discovered the parrot was not injured when she easily flew to another home's roof.

The crew was unable to capture Jessie, but the bird returned home on her own Monday, the department said.

The brigade tweeted a video of the "potty-mouthed" parrot thanking firefighters.