Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A 95-year-old British Columbia woman said she had to chase a hungry black bear out of her kitchen twice in one day.

Anna Stady said she was watching TV at her home in Union Bay, on Vancouver Island, when she heard a noise in the kitchen and looked to discover a black bear rummaging for food.

"I was annoyed," Stady told CTV Vancouver Island. "I told him to go and then he just went about halfway to the backyard and I said 'No! Go home!'"

Stady said the bear sauntered off, but later in the same day she found the animal going through her cupboard.

"He made a regular mess," she said. "I was really annoyed with him and I told him to go. He looked at me and then he grabbed something, I don't know what it was, and ran out."

The nonagenarian said she was firm with the bear.

"Well, now I was really cross with him, and I told him so. I said 'I'm really angry with you. Go home and don't come back.' I guess he believed me, because as far as I know, he hasn't been back," Stady told the Comox Valley Record.

She said she wasn't afraid during either of the encounters.

"I still rule my kitchen," she said.