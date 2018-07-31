July 31 (UPI) -- A Connecticut woman said she and her daughter returned home from a doctor's appointment to find a black bear standing in their living room.

Melissa McWeeny said she and her daughter, Cailynn Danneman, arrived home about 11:30 a.m. Monday and came face to face with the unexpected guest.

"I was petrified. I didn't know what to do, I know what to do when you see a bear outside but inside your house how do you even proceed?" McWeeny told NBC Connecticut.

She said the bear calmly turned and left through a sliding glass door.

McWeeny posted a video to Facebook showing the mess the bear left behind in her home.

"We learned that the bear knows how to pull the latch down and open the door," McWeeny told WFSB-TV.

McWeeny said the bear ransacked the kitchen.

"He went through oats," she said. "He likes oats, cinnamon toast crunch, pretzels, he got into my gels that I use for running that are called Honey Stingers. He likes those."

McWeeny said she's planning to keep her doors and windows firmly locked in the future.