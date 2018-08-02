Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A Colorado sheriff's office is reminding residents to "goldilock" their cars after a bear locked itself inside a vehicle and had to be rescued.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to a location in Conifer where a resident discovered a bear had gotten into their car and closed itself inside the vehicle.

The post included a video of deputies using a rope to open a door and free the bear from a safe distance.

The sheriff's office said it was the second incident of a bear locking itself inside a vehicle in the past week.

"So please make sure you goldilock your car to keep both thieves and bears from entering," the post said. "We're pawsitively sure that if you do, it will greatly reduce your chances of losing important items and having your car trashed."