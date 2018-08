Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A worker at a Nevada restaurant captured video of the moment a black bear wandered through a back door into the eatery's kitchen.

The video shows a black bear poking its face through the back door into the kitchen of Gus' Open Pit BBQ in Incline Village.

Kitchen workers shout and clap their hands at the bear, which pauses in the doorway.

The bruin flees when a worker throws a plate to the ground, causing it to shatter loudly and startle the animal.