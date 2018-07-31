House destroyed when raising attempt goes wrong

July 31 (UPI) -- An attempt to raise a house onto pilings to avoid future damage had the opposite effect in Connecticut when the home was destroyed.

A video recorded in Milford shows a construction crew using heavy machinery to raise a house onto concrete and wooden pilings.

The Schettino family, who owned the home, said the house was being raised to prevent future storm damage after it previously incurred damage during Hurricanes Sandy and Irene.

The footage shows the attempt go wrong when the house slips and crashes down onto its side.

Authorities determined the house was no longer safe and it was demolished after the accident.