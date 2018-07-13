Home / Odd News

Semi driver crashes on highway while trying to swat fly

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 13, 2018 at 9:25 AM
July 13 (UPI) -- The Indiana State Police said a semi driver "tried to swat" a fly that flew in through his window and ended up crashing on the highway.

Troopers said Christopher Walker, 28, was driving in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near Lowell about 9:35 a.m. Thursday when a fly came into the cab of his semi truck through the window.

Walker "attempted to swat the bug" and the momentary distraction caused him to strike a guardrail on the right side of the road.

The truck then hit a concrete construction barrier, causing the trailer to come loose and split open, spilling 42,000 pounds of plastic rolls to spill out onto the roadway.

Traffic was diverted while clean-up operations were underway.

Walker declined medical attention and was cited for unsafe lane movement.

