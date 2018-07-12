Home / Odd News

Three dust devils swirl through Pennsylvania construction site

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 12, 2018 at 3:03 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 12 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania construction worker captured video of one of three dust devils that swirled through his work site within a matter of minutes.

Mike Cimino, who posted his video to Facebook, said two dust devils, sometimes called "dustnados," formed at the Folcroft, Delaware County, construction site and lasted for about three minutes.

The worker said a third dust devil started after the first two dissipated and lasted for about two minutes.

Cimino said he and his coworkers were captivated by the scene because it wasn't a particularly windy day.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Texas man finds chimney-climbing snake in fireplace Texas man finds chimney-climbing snake in fireplace
Crow takes a ride on Iowa man's windshield wipers Crow takes a ride on Iowa man's windshield wipers
Man finds snake eating his wife's lingerie in bedroom Man finds snake eating his wife's lingerie in bedroom
Ohio train hoppers call 911 for help when train fails to slow Ohio train hoppers call 911 for help when train fails to slow
Squirrel ejects invading owl from tree nest Squirrel ejects invading owl from tree nest