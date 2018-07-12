Three dust devils swirl through Pennsylvania construction site

July 12 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania construction worker captured video of one of three dust devils that swirled through his work site within a matter of minutes.

Mike Cimino, who posted his video to Facebook, said two dust devils, sometimes called "dustnados," formed at the Folcroft, Delaware County, construction site and lasted for about three minutes.

The worker said a third dust devil started after the first two dissipated and lasted for about two minutes.

Cimino said he and his coworkers were captivated by the scene because it wasn't a particularly windy day.