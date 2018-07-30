Kangaroo breaks into Australian home, locks self in bathroom

An eastern grey kangaroo jumps at sunrise on Look At Me Now Headland on Emerald Beach north of Coffs Harbour, New South Wales, Australia, Oct. 28, 2017. On Saturday, a kangaroo caused havoc after he broke into a Melbourne home. File Photo by Dave Hunt/EPA-EFE

July 29 (UPI) -- A startled kangaroo in Melbourne, Australia jumped through the window of a family home and locked itself in the bathroom.

Mafi Ahokavo and his family were asleep Saturday night when a loud crash woke them up, 9 News reported. Ahokavo soon found out that a kangaroo broke into his house.

"I haven't even seen a kangaroo in my life," he said.

Ahokavo's first encounter with a kangaroo was a costly one as the marsupial caused significant damage in the home, damaging items and leaving blood everywhere due to the cut it received from smashing through the window.

Eventually, the kangaroo made its way into the bathroom and somehow locked the door.

Animal rescue Manfred Zabinskas was called in to handle the situation and found the young, 65-pound kangaroo exhausted, distressed and badly cut. Zabinskas gave the kangaroo a sedative to calm it down and take him out of the house to get medical attention.

The animal rescuer told the BBC that the kangaroo may been trying to find his way home before getting re-routed through the Ahokavo residence.

"He would have been in a complete panic and in desperation just run in the path of what would have looked like a passage home, and just gone through the window," Zabinskas said. "They do get into trouble in suburbia where we've got urban areas expanding into the fields where they live."