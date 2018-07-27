Viral tweet rescues health store's anniversary celebration

July 27 (UPI) -- A California health food store that was empty for its 35th anniversary had its celebration saved by a tweet from a customer.

Kayla Jackson said she and her husband stopped into Sunrise Health Foods on Wednesday and owner Dave High told them it was the shop's 35th anniversary, but no customers had come in all day.

"We were just talking to him, and he was just saying it was his 35th anniversary, and how he didn't expect it to be this slow, and he was kind of sad that no one had come in yet," Jackson told KFSN-TV.

Jackson, whose husband is the security guard at the shopping center, took to Twitter to encourage people to visit and call the store.

"Today is his store's 35th anniversary and he was expecting people to come in. He bought cupcakes, soda & decorations and NO ONE showed up. I just got here and he brought everything out to celebrate. Can we get him some recognition?" Jackson tweeted.

Jackson said a few friends came by the store Wednesday to brighten High's anniversary, and the store owner said business took off Thursday after Jackson's tweets went viral.

"It just went off the clock. Everybody was coming in from nine in the morning until right now. People were in the store shopping," High said Thursday afternoon.