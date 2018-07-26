Ex-Florida trooper warns against viral 'Keke Challenge'

July 26 (UPI) -- A former Florida state trooper and current TV traffic news anchor warned drivers in the state that the viral "Keke Challenge" could earn them citations totaling more than $1,000.

The Keke Challenge, which went viral on social media, involves drivers jumping out of their moving cars to dance to Drake's "In My Feelings" while their still running vehicle rolls beside them.

Steve Montiero, a former Florida Highway Patrol trooper who is now known as traffic safety expert "Trooper Steve" on WKMG-TV, said replicating the challenge could be both dangerous and costly.

"It seems every time we look at our phones or turn on the TV there is some new viral sensation sweeping our country," Montiero said. "And recently, the Keke challenge has come about, but someone needs to put Keke to bed."

"This is not only the dumbest thing I have ever seen on the internet, but you are intentionally putting yourself and others at risk," he said. "After watching several of these viral videos, I started to tally the different violations that I observed."

He said the citations that could come from a single attempt at the Keke Challenge include no seat belt, careless driving, impeding the flow of traffic and reckless driving. He said serious charges could result from an attempt leading to injury or death. He said citations from a single incident could end up totaling more than $1,000.

"It seems that sometimes people focus more on their social media lives rather than their real world everyday lives," Montiero said. "Driving is one of the most dangerous things that we will do in our entire lifetime, and I doubt Drake was imagining people dancing outside their moving cars while writing his song in the studio."

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a Facebook post earlier this week that the challenge could prove dangerous or deadly.

"Distraction in any mode is dangerous & can be deadly. Whether you are a #driver, #pilot, or #operator, focus on safely operating your vehicle," the board said.