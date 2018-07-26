Japanese baby's full head of hair goes viral on Instagram

July 26 (UPI) -- A 6-month-old baby in Japan is already a full-fledged social media celebrity thanks to her impressively large and thick head of hair.

The infant girl, known as "Baby Chanco" on Instagram, has amassed more than 140,000 followers on the photo-sharing site thanks to her mesmerizing head of hair.

Baby Chanco's mother, who started the account when the girl was only 4 months old, said the child is already getting haircuts to thin out her somewhat unwieldy and heavy locks.

A British baby went viral at the age of just 2 months old in 2016 when his parents revealed his similarly full head of hair to the world. Junior Cox-Noon's mother said he was born with hair on his head, but she didn't realize how long and thick his hair was until his first bath.