Roadrunner and coyote come face-to-face in Arizona

July 13 (UPI) -- An Arizona man captured video of a real-life meeting between a pair of famous fictional foes -- a roadrunner and a coyote.

Doug Kreutz captured footage this week of a roadrunner hopping between branches of a tree in Tucson.

The bird jumps down from the tree, but soon comes face-to-face with a coyote in a scene straight out of Looney Tunes.

The road runner and coyote stare one another down from a distance for a few moments before the video ends.

It was unclear whether the coyote made an attempt to make the roadrunner into a snack.