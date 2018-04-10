Home / Odd News

Coyote confronts rattlesnake in middle of Arizona road

By Ben Hooper  |  April 10, 2018 at 11:24 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 10 (UPI) -- An Arizona woman captured footage of a tense and unusual encounter between a coyote and a rattlesnake in the middle of a road.

Annie Kane said she filmed the video Sunday morning when she spotted the two wild animals in the street near Baseline and Recker roads in Mesa.

The video shows the coyote and rattlesnake lunging at one another multiple times, but neither make contact.

The ultimate outcome of the confrontation was unknown.

A similar situation played out last week when a bobcat and a rattlesnake were spotted dueling next to a Scottsdale sidewalk. The snake was able to bite the bobcat at least once, but it was unaffected by the venom and ultimately came out victorious in the battle.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Territorial bear attacks Arizona trail camera Territorial bear attacks Arizona trail camera
Truck ends up submerged after boat launching fail Truck ends up submerged after boat launching fail
Virginia man shares second $200,000 lottery jackpot with his family Virginia man shares second $200,000 lottery jackpot with his family
Resort blasts 'stupid' tourists for throwing carrots at alligator Resort blasts 'stupid' tourists for throwing carrots at alligator
Zoo theft attempt foiled when monkeys fight back Zoo theft attempt foiled when monkeys fight back