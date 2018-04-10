Coyote confronts rattlesnake in middle of Arizona road

April 10 (UPI) -- An Arizona woman captured footage of a tense and unusual encounter between a coyote and a rattlesnake in the middle of a road.

Annie Kane said she filmed the video Sunday morning when she spotted the two wild animals in the street near Baseline and Recker roads in Mesa.

The video shows the coyote and rattlesnake lunging at one another multiple times, but neither make contact.

The ultimate outcome of the confrontation was unknown.

A similar situation played out last week when a bobcat and a rattlesnake were spotted dueling next to a Scottsdale sidewalk. The snake was able to bite the bobcat at least once, but it was unaffected by the venom and ultimately came out victorious in the battle.